Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday with Alia Bhatt. Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez were there too

It is Sidharth Malhotra's birthday and a very reason for his close friends in the industry to come together to party. As the Student of The Year actor celebrated his 32nd birthday, his mentor Karan Johar planned a midnight birthday bash at his residence. The party seems to be special as we saw many close friends of the birthday boy, arriving here. The special guest, of course, was Sidharth's alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt who arrived with her sister Shaheen. The couple's relationship has been in the news for a while now. Others who attended the event included Sidharth's Baar Baar Dekho co-star Katrina Kaif and his Reload co-star Jacqueline Fernandez who also accompanied him on Koffee With Karan 5. We also spotted Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon, Farhan Akhtar, Ayan Mukerji, Ritesh Sidhwani and a few others were also seen. See who all were there. Take a tour! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Talking about his birthday, Sidharth Malhotra told a tabloid, “I am not shooting this year on my birthday. I have this chance to go out and about in the night. I am planning to ring in my birthday with my close friends and my brother might come. I am extremely casual. I don’t like to be dressed up. For me it more about having fun. I am a big foodie, so there will be some interesting food. Plus I have always had a chocolate cake throughout my childhood so this time also I will be having chocolate cake for sure." Talking of his friends, we saw Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif's chemistry in Baar Baar Dekho. The duo seems to be great friends in the real world too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

But we know the two hotties of B-town, Sidharth and Jacqueline are great friends with each other. The two were seen flirting in Koffee With Karan's recent episode. They are a part of an upcoming film Reload, which is said to be the sequel of the Hrithik Roshan–Katrina Kaif-starrer Bang Bang. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra looked all excited for Sidharth Malhotra's birthday party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon arrived for the bash with hubby Anil Thadani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Farhan Akhtar and sister Zoya Akhtar were also here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly Sidhwani was also here. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Ayan Mukerji was all smiles. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)