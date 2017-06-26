Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt are busy separately, Sunil Grover walks the ramp and more from tinseltown

Student Of The Year stars, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, are rumoured to be dating from a long time. It is speculated that the young heartthrobs of Bollywood are together but looks like, we weren't as lucky this time. While Sidharth was spotted travelling to the airport, his alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt looked dashing in black as she was seen visiting a famous salon in Mumbai. They have been spotted together a number of times, from Karan Johar's birthday bash to making a grand entry together at Priyanka Chopra's homecoming party too. But this time, their respective work commitments are keeping them busy from spending time together. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia loves her cat. Her Instagram feed is filled with more pictures of her adorable pet than her. And her adulation was even seen when she was spotted playing with the little animal. Alia is gearing up to begin work on Imtiaz Ali's next film Dragon opposite Ranbir Kapoor while Sidharth will romance Jacqueline Fernandez in A Gentleman. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sunil Grover who will be making an appearance in the soon-to-launch comedy show - The Drama Company, was seen walking the ramp for 'Be with Beti', sporting an extraordinary look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira were spotted with daughter Misha having a day out. This Kapoor family is surely becoming a favourite of the paparazzi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Riteish Deshmukh who recently celebrated son Rahyl's birthday with wife Genelia D'souza, was seen in his workout look, taking a run on the streets of Bandra. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Abhay Deol was also captured driving around in Khar. The actor is going to make his Tamil debut in a titular role in the movie, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai which is also co-produced by him. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)