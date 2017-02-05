Sidharth Malhotra-Alia Bhatt snapped together, Sunny Leone keeps husband Daniel Weber’s company in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut hand-in-hand in 2012 with Student of The Year. While one of them hailed from a reputed Bollywood family, the other one was an outsider in the industry. Rumour has it that the two have been dating for a long time but both the actors have denied any such link up, though maintaining of being great friends, on various platforms. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

In Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt about her link up, while she blatantly said no to all rumours lingering around Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and other co-stars, she seemed slightly hesitant while denying anything about Sidharth Malhotra. Nevertheless she finally said no to it as well, after various efforts made by host Karan Johar to get some gossip out from her. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt continue to make public appearances together. They were once again clicked while leaving a hotel in bandra, Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt, who were seen in Kapoor And Sons last year, have been signed for the third instalment of Aashiqui 3. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Actor Sunny Leone was also spotted with husband Daniel Weber at Mumbai's Race Course for the Attila Million Race. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )