Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is ready for her Bollywood debut. A Quickie look at her photos

Shweta Tiwari is a know face on television and she made a name for herself with her hard work. Now when her daughter, Palak Tiwari, is set to make her Bollywood debut, we are sure she is ensuring that Palak emerges as a good actor. Palak has got that star quality for sure and a proof of this is the latest pictures of the young actor, shared on her and also Shweta's Instagram. Shweta’s daughter Palak is likely to make her acting debut with a film titled Quickie opposite Darsheel Safary of Taare Zameen Par fame, and her pictures speak a loud that she is Bollywood ready. Scroll on to see the hot and promising young actor Palak! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

For a while now, Palak has have been in the news. He pictures with mom Shweta are what we have seen all these years. But now she is grown and all set to make the world her fan. On her Bollywood debut, Shweta recently confirmed, “Yes, Palak is making her film debut. She is in talks for a film with Darsheel too. The official statement will be out soon." (Source: Photo by Instagram)

We are just in awe with this young actor and the charm she carries! (Source: Photo by Instagram)

Palak's mother Shweta was married to Raja Choudhury at the age of 18, and she was with her husband for 9 years. Later they divorced and she married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. (Source: Photo by Instagram)

The 36-year-old Shweta has featured in popular TV soaps like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Parvarrish and also Begusarai where she had played the role of Bindiya. Shweta Tiwari also won one of the seasons of reality show Bigg Boss, season 4. She won around 10 million as the prize money. She also participated in the sixth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (Source: Photo by Instagram)