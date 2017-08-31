Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: 5 reasons to watch the Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar film

Releasing on September 1, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar has got movie buffs excited owing to its intriguing trailer and unique theme. Yes, the film explores the nuances of a married man suffering from the problem of erectile dysfunction. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film may be a funny take on the issue but it is definitely going to make a strong point as impotency and erectile dysfunction are not things that are openly discussed in India.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's second film. They earlier shared screen space in Dum Laga Ke Haisha and while their chemistry was spot-on, this rom-com also took the less trodden path by exploring the story of a young cassette owner of the 90s gets married to an educated overweight girl. And after seeing the actors' effortless act in this 2015 release, we have another reason that makes Shubh Mangal Saavdhan top the list of movies to watch this weekend.

Helmed by RS Prasanna, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks the ace filmmaker's debut in Bollywood. Meanwhile, it is a remake of the Tamil movie Kalyana Samayal Saadham, which was huge success down south.

Minutes into the trailer, and we know that Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is going to be a huge laugh riot with its witty dialogues and chucklesome one-liners. Even the film's songs have a funny quotient added to them. And what is even more commendable that SMS promises to tickle our funny bone, despite the fact that it is based on a serious issue like erectile dysfunction.

Remember Ayushmann in Vicky Donor? Well, sperm donation in his debut Vicky Donor and erectile dysfunction in SMS, looks like life has come full circle for him, right? That's exactly what Ayushmann thinks too. In an interview with PTI, the actor says adult issues should be dealt with innocence to avoid vulgarity and that is why he was not surprised when he was offered the role of Mudit.