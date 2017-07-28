Shruti Haasan spotted again with rumoured British boyfriend. See photos of Shruti-Michael together

Shruti Haasan and London-based actor Michael Corsale made headlines some months back after they were spotted at the Mumbai airport. It was then that news of her dating Michael came into the limelight. As per the latest photos shared on a few fan pages of the popular actor, Michael was again in India to spend some quality time with Shruti. She was seen hugging her rumoured boyfriend at Mumbai airport. Scroll to see photos of Shruti Haasan and Michael Corsale together! (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Michael Corsale has come long way to Mumbai to spend quality time with Shruti Haasan. This picture of Shruti and Michael is going viral.

Earlier, Shruti's spokesperson had declined to comment on the nature of the relationship she shares with Michael.

But when Shruti was confronted by the media with the question, she finally broke her silence on the subject but she neither confirmed nor denied the speculations around her love life.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Shruti Haasan said, "I'm not concerned about such speculations, nor do I want to comment on them. And trust me, it doesn't irritate me, I just choose to ignore such talk because I don't like to talk about my personal life."

News of Shruti dating Michael first emerged when shutterbugs clicked the duo walking hand-in-hand in Mumbai. At that time, the 31-year-old actor was shooting with Rajkummar Rao for her Behen Hogi Teri.

Shruti also shared a post on her Facebook account with the caption, "Every step counts – together or apart – walto your sunshine," and in the airport pics, we see Shruti twinning with her man wearing same pair of slippers.

Shruti's father Kamal Haasan too met his daughter's rumoured boyfriend Michael Corsale in London.

The London-based theatre actor of Italian descent was also in India to spend time with Shruti during the Valentine's Day weekend.