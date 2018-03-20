1 / 6

Drishyam fame Shriya Saran tied the knot with Russian boyfriend Andrei Koscheev on March 19. The actor chose to keep the ceremony a private affair with only close friends and family in attendance. The actor who has been associated with many Tamil and Telugu films had a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The photos and videos from her several wedding functions surfaced on Shriya's fan pages. If reports are to be believed, before taking the wedding vows according to Hindu traditions, the actor had a registered wedding in Mumbai on March 12 at her residence.