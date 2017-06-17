Shraddha Kapoor signs as Haseena Parkar at teaser launch, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari unveil Indu Sarkar trailer

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in a completely different avatar in her upcoming film Haseena Parkar. During the teaser launch of the movie, a bubbly Shraddha was spotted signing on the board not as Ms Kapoor rather as Haseena. Meanwhile, team Indu Sarkar also gathered to launch the first trailer of the film. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

In Haseena Parkar, Shraddha Kapoor will no longer bear the girl-next-door avatar. Here she plays a fierce woman who has too much of the real world. Shraddha's upcoming film is based on Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, who owned many properties in the city of Mumbai. Unlike her other appearances, the actor will be sporting dark attires onscreen, which partially represent her state of mind. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Madhur Bhandarkar, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari and Anupam Kher were promoting their upcoming film, Indu Sarkar. The film reflects the abysmal situation the country had faced during the Emergency period, which was declared by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

After Pink, Kirti Kulhari got another opportunity to showcase her skills. The actor had previously shared how life became difficult for her in Bollywood, even after delivering a successful hit with Shaitan (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shraddha Kapoor was also joined by actor Ankur Bhatia. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )