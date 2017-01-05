Ok Jaanu: Kapil Sharma Show’s hilarious take on Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui 2

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming film Ok Jaanu is making their fans impatient as they just cannot wait to witness the magic they created in their last film, Aashiqui 2. While we have not been able to move on from their excellent performances in 2013 musical hit, on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover will pay tribute to Aashiqui 2 in a hilarious way.

We all know how big a fan Sunil Grover is of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Every time she has come on the show, Sunil has gone out of his way to make her feel special and honoured. Even in Shraddha and Aditya special episode, Sunil will remember Aishwarya. "Promoting last night on one of my favourite shows 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with the most fun gang. 'Ok Jaanu'," Shraddha posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Sunil wears a jacket with Ash's picture on a side and a key on the other - Ash-Key!

Ok Jaanu releases on January 13. The film has been directed by Shaad Ali. The filmmakers have been extensively promoting it on social media.

The film has been making news for its music, which has been given by the Academy winner AR Rahman.