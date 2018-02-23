1 / 8

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became man and wife on Thursday. The television stars who have been dating for almost four years got married according to the Muslim tradition in Shoaib's hometown Bhopal. At the wedding ceremony, Dipika looked ethereal in a pink attire and Shoaib too chose another shade of pink for his sherwani to twin with his bride. Also, the newlyweds shared the photos of D-day on their Instagram account and professed their love for each other. Scroll through to have a look at some of the best pictures from their wedding album.