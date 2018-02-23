All the photos from Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar’s nikkah
Published on February 23, 2018 12:59 pm
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim became man and wife on Thursday. The television stars who have been dating for almost four years got married according to the Muslim tradition in Shoaib's hometown Bhopal. At the wedding ceremony, Dipika looked ethereal in a pink attire and Shoaib too chose another shade of pink for his sherwani to twin with his bride. Also, the newlyweds shared the photos of D-day on their Instagram account and professed their love for each other. Scroll through to have a look at some of the best pictures from their wedding album.
Sharing a photo where the two lovebirds look deep into each other's eyes, Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika wrote, "I can see the reflection of Mrs Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim in his eyes.. and its all I ever dreamt off!!! P.S. @shoaib2087 I love you!!! #dodilmilrahehain."
Another lovely click of Dipika and Shoaib's wedding was shared by the groom with a simple caption, "Mr. & Mrs. ##dodilmilrahehain #dodilmilgaye."
For Dipika, she and Shoaib wore clothes which reflected the feelings of her heart. Another photo on her Instagram account had the caption, "We wore exactly how we felt like 'bright, beautiful & laced with love'."
Dipika and Shoaib fell in love on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. The couple went public with their love on the couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye.
The guests were seen clicking pictures with the newlyweds, Dipika and Shoaib.
The photos of Dipika and Shoaib from their wedding festivities created much frenzy among the fans of the couple who were eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot.
After a private ceremony in Bhopal, the TV stars will soon return to Mumbai and will host a starry reception for friends and colleagues on February 26.