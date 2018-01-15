1 / 7

It is a happy time for all Shilpa Shinde's fans. The much awaited Bigg Boss 11 finale took place on January 14 and everyone's favourite 'Bhabhi ji' Shilpa took home the trophy. While we have already seen a lot of pictures of this Bigg Boss 11 winner, here are a few clicks post her win. Scroll on. (Source: Photo by Instagram/Twitter)