Shilpa Shetty took a yoga class on Indian Idol 9. See pics

After judging a dance reality show, Shilpa Shetty came back on the television screens but this time just to spend some leisure moments with the judges of Indian Idol season 9. The actor was on Indian Idol 9 stage to spread a word about fitness, for which Shilpa is extensively known across the nation. In fact, Shilpa recently launched her own wellness website on which she gives workout tips as well as teaches some healthy delicious food for fitness freaks. On the show, she even taught the contestants some basic yoga moves to stay fit and healthy.

If you go on her Instagram handle, you will be sure of the fact that Shilpa had too much fun on the sets with Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik and Farah Khan, the three judges of the show who returned to their roles after almost a decade. With Sonu, Shilpa posted a boomerang video and wrote, "Going crazy on the sets with one of my oldest friends Sonu Nigam."

Post the wrap, Shilpa along with Sonu, Anu, Badshah, Karan Johar and Shekhar Rajiviani went to Farah Khan's house for a dinner treat. Posting a picture with all, the actor wrote, "Don't "Judge" us!!All the Reality show Judges under one roof for #Farahkidawat .Thankuu @farahkhankunder Biryani was yum."

With her online channel, Shetty is also looking to create an 'offline-meets-online' model. Consumers who are able to complete the various fitness challenges on the channel will be offered special offline fitness sessions with the actor.

Shilpa has been away from the film industry for a long time. She said that she is keen to act but the project should be worth her time.