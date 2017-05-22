Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan turns five, star kids come calling at Masterchef theme party

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a happy mother, and she is truly enjoying this role. As Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundar's son Viaan turned five on May 21, Shilpa planned a party and had a blast Sunday with her son and friends. Shilpa shared her wish for Viaan, and also, to the surprise of many, baked his birthday cake and son Viaan helped his mom with it. Among those who came to celebrate Viaan's birthday include Shilpa's sister Shmita, mother Sunanda, actor Neelam with her child, filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar with her son and Shabir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul and their children. Scroll on to see the beautiful pictures of this birthday bash! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with her son and wrote a beautiful message too, which reads, "My son gave birth to the mother in me on this day😇Viaan-Raj turns 5 today😬Happy Birthday "sweet child of mine" . They say ONLY the soul of the "child" chooses its "mother".. Thankyou for choosing me. I'm Blessed😘#gratitude #unconditionnallove #birthdayboy #sonday." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

She also shared the cake's picture and wrote, "Phew! So believe it or not, baked from scratch. The sponge, frosting,crumb coating,stacked and decorated all by me😅A week of prep, watchin YouTube videos and loads of gumption..all well worth the effort after seeing the smile on my Sons face(all the stuff he normally doesn't get to eat at once,sweet discipline 🙈)Thanks @poojadhingra for the reassurance and cupcakes 😘😂 #lovebaking #sonday #birthdayboy #unconditionnallove #proudmommy." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Shipa shared a few more pics and informed, "So the theme for Viaans party was "Masterchef" (since my son loves to cook) We baked his cake together.. Great activity to keep them engaged😬#unconditionnallove #birthdayboy#lovebaking #happiness #sonday." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Shilpa also shared a short video with her gang of moms at the bash. "Ha ha ha all the moms on a "Sugar High" 😂😅jussssttt Going crazy🎉😹🍦🍰#girlsjustwanttohavefun #Sundaybinge #crazymommies," she posted. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram)