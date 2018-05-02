2 / 12

Shilpa shared an amazing click and captioned it, "Family is not an important thing ,it is EVERYTHING.. Feeling gratitude and not expressing it , is like wrapping a present and not giving it.. Thank you to the universe for manifesting all my dreams ,smiles and love 😇🤗. #flyinghigh #Batteriesrecharged #readytotakeontheworld #gratitude #happiness #instagood #family #islechictravel." (Source: Photo by Instagram)