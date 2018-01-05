Celeb spotting: Shilpa Shetty and family return from vacation, Salman Khan’s day out
No Comments.
Best of Express
- India’s GDP estimated to grow at 6.5%, that’s a four-year low
- Fodder scam case: Calls made to CBI judge not from partymen, clarifies RJD
- Union Budget 2018 to be presented on February 1
- RBI's new Rs 10 notes will be chocolate brown in colour: Here's what's changed
- Stalled in Rajya Sabha, Triple Talaq Bill now pushed to budget session that begins Jan 29
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Fans pull Hina's hair during live voting activity, Vikas comes to her rescue
- EntertainmentWhen Puneesh Sharma said 'I am the Bigg Boss of Delhi'. Watch his audition video
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11: Will Luv Tyagi lose his place in the finale to celebrities Vikas, Shilpa and Hina?
- EntertainmentAll the Money in the World movie review: The Ridley Scott movie features solid acts
- SportsIndia vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1, Live
- SportsKhawaja, Smith frustrate England in Sydney
- SportsDe Villiers, Faf counter-attack after Bhuvi's heroics
- TechnologyIntel is 'rapidly issuing updates' to all processors affected by Meltdown flaw
- TechnologyMeltdown, Spectre chip flaw impacts all processors: What it means, how to protects devices and more
- TechnologyNokia 6 (2018) vs Nokia 6: Design, processor and everything else that has changed
- LifestyleRenowned Pakistani chef Zubaida Tariq passes away at 72