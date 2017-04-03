Shilpa Shetty’s family outing, Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah meet Karan Johar’s babies, and all that the stars did

Sundays calls for a family time in Bollywood. Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were snapped with son Viaan in Mumbai as they enjoyed a family time. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda were also there. The whole family was seen having a gala time in each other's company. Recently, Shamita announced that she is making her acting comeback on a web series. She was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Meanwhile, Karan Johar who recently became a father to twins Yash and Roohi, has joined the Bollywood parent club. He has herded hosting a string of visitors at his residence ever since. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was launched by Karan in Student of The Year came to see the little ones. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shamita made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein. Although her acting career was short lived, but this web series might come as a new start for her. The actor has however not spoken much about her role, apart from the fact that it is a comic thriller. Shamita also has a stint inside the Bigg Boss house during its season 3. But, she had to quit the show mid-way due to the wedding of Shilpa and Raj. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Farhan Akhtar was also spotted with his mother Honey Irani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Lara Dutt attended the screening of A Dog's Purpose. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Singer Shekhar Ravjiani, from the Vishal-Shekhar duo and Badshah were also spotted at Karan Johar's house. The three happen to be the judges of TV show Dil Hai Hindustani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )