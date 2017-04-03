Latest News
  • Shilpa Shetty’s family outing, Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah meet Karan Johar’s babies, and all that the stars did

Shilpa Shetty’s family outing, Sidharth Malhotra, Badshah meet Karan Johar’s babies, and all that the stars did

Published on April 3, 2017 7:51 pm
  • Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Shamita Shetty vivaan sidharth malhotra 820

    Sundays calls for a family time in Bollywood. Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra were snapped with son Viaan in Mumbai as they enjoyed a family time. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda were also there. The whole family was seen having a gala time in each other's company. Recently, Shamita announced that she is making her acting comeback on a web series. She was last seen in the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Meanwhile, Karan Johar who recently became a father to twins Yash and Roohi, has joined the Bollywood parent club. He has herded hosting a string of visitors at his residence ever since. Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who was launched by Karan in Student of The Year came to see the little ones. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra Shamita Shetty vivaan

    Shamita made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein. Although her acting career was short lived, but this web series might come as a new start for her. The actor has however not spoken much about her role, apart from the fact that it is a comic thriller. Shamita also has a stint inside the Bigg Boss house during its season 3. But, she had to quit the show mid-way due to the wedding of Shilpa and Raj. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Farhan Akhtar , honey irani

    Farhan Akhtar was also spotted with his mother Honey Irani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Lara Dutt,

    Lara Dutt attended the screening of A Dog's Purpose. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Shekhar, Badshah

    Singer Shekhar Ravjiani, from the Vishal-Shekhar duo and Badshah were also spotted at Karan Johar's house. The three happen to be the judges of TV show Dil Hai Hindustani. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Malaika Arora Khan

    Malaika Arora was spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

  • Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor attended the special screening of Begum Jaan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

More from this section

    Best of Express