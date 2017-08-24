Shilpa Shetty, Vishal Bhardwaj attend special screening of Sniff

Shilpa Shetty, Ragini Khanna, Vishal Bhardwaj and Sachin Tendulkar among others attended the special screening of Bollywood film Sniff. The celebrities looked happy as they stepped out of the screening. Director Amole Gupte's Sniff is all set to hit screens on August 25. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty, who was seen with her husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan at the screening, wrote on Twitter: "Watchd d cutest film 2day with my son.Tweetos must watch #Sniff.@AmoleGupte @ his best👌team @erosnow @AjitkThakur @abhishekv_77 tk a bow😬👍" (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Amole Gupte has previously helmed children's films like Hawa Hawai and Stanley Ka Dabba. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Producer Krishika Lulla was also present at the screening. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

It looks like Vishal Bhardwaj too had a great time. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

"#sniff is such an endearing experience,parents pls take your children this Friday for this joyride #AmoleGupte 👼🏻@AjitkThakur @abhishekv_77," tweeted Ragini Khanna. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also graced the special screening of Sniff. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )