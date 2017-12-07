1 / 25

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on December 5 at the age of 79 in Mumbai after being admitted to the hospital for a chest infection. While Bollywood was completely shaken up with his demise, soon after hearing the news, a lot of celebrities including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt and the entire Kapoor family turned up at Shashi Kapoor's residence to pay their last respects to the legend. Now, two days after his death, a prayer meet has been arranged at Prthivi Theatre in Mumbai to honour the late actor. Prithvi Theatre was built by Shashi and his wife Jennifer Kendel in memory of his father Prithviraj Kapoor and was a place very close to his heart. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)