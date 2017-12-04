1 / 11

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday at the age of 79. The third and youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and the younger brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor has been a legend in his own right for Bollywood. Debuting with Yash Chopra's Dharamputra (1961) after a number of roles as a child artist, Shashi Kapoor's first hit, however, came with Nanda's Jab Jab Phool Khile in 1965. And post that, his success knew no bounds. His popularity was not just limited to Bollywood, he was a recognised face in Hollywood as well doing films like Shakespeare Wallah, Bombay Talkie and Gulliver's Travels among others. His performance in films like Deewar, Junoon and Kalyug among many others is remembered by movie buffs even today. Here's looking back at some of his rare photos. (Source: Photo by Express Archive Photo)