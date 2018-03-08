1 / 9

Actor Shammi, fondly known as Shammi Aunty, passed away after a prolonged illness on March 6. She was known for her comic timing in TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke and Shriman Shrimati. She also acted in films like Half Ticket, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Preet Na Jane Reet and Ittefaq among many others.