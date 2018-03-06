1 / 8

Veteran actress Shammi, lovingly known as 'Shammi Aunty' in Bollywood, passed away on March 6 at the age of 89. One of the most-sought after comic actor between 1949 and 1969, she had appeared in over 100 films. Last seen in Farah Khan's Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, Shammi had started her filmy career with a movie called Ustad Pedro when she was just 18 years old. Remembering the great actor, we bring to you a collection of Shammi's rare, unseen photos from her younger days. (Source: Photo by Express Archives)