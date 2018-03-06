1 / 6

Veteran actor Shammi passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering from prolonged illness. Celebrities from the film and the television industry paid their last tribute to the late actor on social media. Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about Dekh Bhai Dekh actor's demise read, "Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!! A long suffered illness, age .. Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away.." The last rites of the actor were performed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. Her friends and colleagues from the industry including Farida Jalal, Asha Parekh, Annu Kapoor, Boman Irani, Farah Khan and others came to pay their last respects. Shammi has acted in films like Coolie No.1, Malhar, Sangdil, Jab Jab Phool Khile and tv shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Zabaan Sambhal Ke and Shriman Shrimati made her a household name. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)