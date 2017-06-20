Shahid Kapoor’s baby girl Misha Kapoor is in mommy Mira Rajput’s arms but won’t let go of her toy

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were blessed with a beautiful baby girl, Misha Kapoor, on August 26 last year. And as the little munchkin is all set to turn one in a couple of months, we cannot stop gushing over her overly cute pictures. Though the doting daddy, Shahid Kapoor keeps sharing the pictures of his daughter's many firsts, the fan pages of the toddler also do not miss a chance to give a glimpse of Misha's outing with her parents.

Recently, many pictures of Shahid's little girl surfaced on the internet where she is seen wrapped in her mommy, Mira's arms. And as camera friendly as she appears in her father's embrace, Misha seems to be a delight for the photogs as well. No matter how much mommy Mira ignores the camera flashes when with her 10-month-old daughter, Misha is not afraid of the paparazzi.

More than anything, Misha cannot do without her favourite toy and this photo is a proof. The tiny fingers of Misha refuse to let go of her toy while Mira carries her carefully.

Both Shahid and Mira seem to be extra careful while travelling with Misha.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been spotted at the airport with little Misha a lot of times but on Monday, as the couple returned after attending a wedding in London, they were without Misha.