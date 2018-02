1 / 7

After Toilet Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, KriAraj Entertainment is back with yet another interesting project Batti Gul Meter Chalu, starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam. While Yami is on a holiday with her sister, Shahid and Shraddha have started shooting for the film in Uttrakhand. While we know what the film is going to be about, the on-shoot stills reveal a bit more about Shraddha and Shahid's characters in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.