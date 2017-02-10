Shahid Kapoor showcases his daddy skills on The Kapil Sharma Show

Rangoon co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming period drama Rangoon. In contrast to many reports about tension brewing between the two actors, Kangana and Shahid seem to share a good chemistry on the show proving that all's well between them. This is the first time that the Queen actor and Haider actor will romance each other on the silver screen. Though Saif Ali Khan also plays a pivotal role in the movie, but the Nawaab was missing from the film promotions on TV's most popular comedy show. Rangoon is slated for release on February 24.

Shahid and Kangana were even seen playing various fun games on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil didn't miss a chance to put to test the understanding between the two stars. He made Kangana hear a song in the headphones and left it to Shahid to guess the song as Kangana enacted it for him.

Shahid reached on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show despite suffering from the flu. In the image, Shahid can be seen playing with the host Kapil Sharma's dog Zanjeer.

Shahid Kapoor was a sport enough to show his daddy skills when a member of the audience asked him to change the diaper of her son. While Kangana held the child carefully, Shahid changed the diaper.

Shahid Kapoor mimicked Amitabh Bachchan on The Kapil Sharma Show.