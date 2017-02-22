Hey summer, who needs you when we have these hotties? Bollywood stars and their drool-worthy abs

Shahid Kapoor: He has given us a glimpse of his hot-bod but we have never seen him as a surf-boy in his films. However, ever since he has started 'Rangoon-ing, he has been posting these shirtless pictures, which would definitely make you want to say, "why is he married?" His chiselled abs have definitely set the temperatures soaring but his acting skills are also bang-on, at least that's what we are expecting from his upcoming film Rangoon, directed by Vishal Bharadwaj. The film, which also stars Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan, will release on February 24.

Ranveer Singh: He is definitely bringing the phrase - tall, dark and handsome -- back in fashion. The dusky 'Gully Boy' is setting high standards of fitness. While he took our breath away in Ang Laga De from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, he has got back to his beast avatar and we are totally loving it. The actor is for now prepping up for Padmavati, his next magnum opus film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Tiger Shroff: After Salman Khan, it is Tiger Shroff who has the maximum shirtless appearances on the silver screen. He is one of the fittest and most flexible of all Bollywood actors. And we are totally in love with his dancing skills too.

Hrithik Roshan: We all know he is Kaabil enough. While his film has not shown us his hot avatar, he made himself the talk of the town when he shot for a magazine with Lisa Haydon. Well, too much hotness in one still.

John Abraham: Do we need to say anything? Maybe just one thing that we can't get enough of him and his abs.

Shah Rukh Khan: It's debatable if he started off the trend of six-pack abs with Om Shanti Om but his lean body with perfect up abs in Happy New Year and even in Raees made him one of the leaders in the hot-bod game.