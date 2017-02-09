Shahid Kapoor-Misha to Akshay Kumar-Nitara: Star kids who are spitting images of their parents

Shahid Kapoor recently revealed the first picture of baby Misha and we just can't get over the fact how similar she looks to Daddy Kapoor when he was a child. Shahid, who started off his acting career quite early in his life, was a chubby, adorable baby and hard to resist; very similar to his daughter Misha. Ever since Shahid shared the picture, social media hasn't exhaled. Well, we are too happy that the baby finally made her social media debut. However, we are hungry for more.

Talking about resemblances, how can we forget Shah Rukh Khan kids? The actor has three kids, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan and Suhana Khan, and all three of them have a glimpse of their father. But Aryan and AbRam definitely stand apart as they are lookalikes of their father, which is also uncanny. (From right to left - Aryan with Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's childhood picture, AbRam with SRK.)

Not a long time back, SRK also shared a black-and-white collage which has his father Taj Mohammed Khan, elder son Aryan Khan and lil’s one AbRam in it. The actor captioned the image, "The eyes r full of language…trying to read what each one is saying…"

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Khan truly personifies the saying, "Like father, like son." Ibrahim is a grown up and reminds you of Saif's Yeh Dillagi days. Now the question is, will Taimur Ali Khan look the same?

Sara Ali Khan, Saif's daughter with wife Amrita takes after her mother.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aradhya Bachchan looks exactly like how Abhishek Bachchan was in his childhood. See this pic to believe it.

If you can't recognise these two kids then let us tell you, one of them is Akshay Kumar. Yes, the black and white picture is of Akshay's childhood dressed as a girl and the little baby on the left is his daughter, Nitara. How adorable!