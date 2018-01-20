1 / 12

Shahid Kapoor's little angel Misha Kapoor or Missy as he calls her has stepped into her daddy's shoes. The Padmaavat actor who has shared his one and a half-year-old daughter's every move with his fans has posted another photo of Misha on Instagram. In the photo, we see Misha wearing her father's shoes and the little one looks well aware of the camera being focussed on her. The caption of the adorable click reads, "Guess she has decided to take over. 😄💪" Ever since Misha was born on August 26, 2016, Shahid has been treating his fans with the beautiful eyes and a sunshine smile of his darling daughter. (Source: Photo by Instagram )