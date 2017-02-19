Shahid Kapoor’s pre-birthday bash: Wife Mira plays host, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Farhan Akhtar attend

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are simply adorable. Mira is so considerate about her hubby that she decided to host a non-alcoholic 'healthy' birthday bash for Shahid at their residence in Mumbai. Hence, do not be surprised if you spot a party with detox shots made of celery, kale, carrot, cucumber and kiwi, alongside other healthy treats, instead of a giant sized chocolate cake and booze. This is all because Shahid has been extremely focused about his fitness regime to get his look as Raja Rawal Ratan Singh right in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

So the celebrations will dish out salads, smoothies and guilt-free desserts. Mira has personally worked on the menu. The two were spotted having a lovely couple moment, as they played the perfect host to their guests. Those who are invited reportedly includes Shahid’s Rangoon co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut and the Bachchans, apart from others. Meanwhile take a look at the other guests who arrived at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

