Rangoon actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput steal some time together

With critically acclaimed films like Kaminey and Haider to their credit, Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor are planning to repeat their success story with Rangoon. Shahid has also said that working with the filmmaker is always special. The 35-year-old star, who will be essaying the role of Nawab Malik in the war romance drama, hopes people love their third collaboration as much as they liked the first two. But keeping all this aside, Shahid knows his role as a husband well enough and thus time and again we see him spending some quality time with wife Mira Rajput. Scroll on to see the latest pics of the much-in-love couple. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

A few weeks ago, Shahid Kapoor featured on Koffee With Karan Season 5 with his wife Mira Rajput post the birth of their baby girl Misha. While Mira was a pleasant revelation on her first official television interview, many on the internet even trolled her for getting married so early and to a man much older than her and having a baby within the first year of their wedding. Many even went to the extreme of calling their marriage 'regressive.' (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shahid has now come to Mira’s defense. He said, "I don't give importance to people who try to get importance by criticising those who are important. Just because she [Mira] got married early, doesn't mean she doesn't have an identity. Today, women do what they feel like doing. And, as men, we should respect that. Whether you are a working woman, housewife, young mother or a woman who chooses to have a child at a later stage in life, it's your decision. Mira and I are really happy. I wish people could be happy for those who are." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Also, in a recent interview when Shahid was asked about his current schedule and does he get enough time with daughter Misha, he said, "There is no Mira-Shahid time now. All the time we have is Misha time. I'm loving this phase." (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shahid with his 'baby wife' Mira. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)