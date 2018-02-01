1 / 8

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's public display of affection is nothing new for their fans. We have often seen them professing love for each other at many public events. On Wednesday, the duo yet again proved why they are the most stylish couple of tinsel town as they walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week Day 1 in Mumbai. The couple even shared romantic moments on the ramp as Shahid cutely whispered something in Mira's ear and the next moment we see Mira twirling. Later, parents of the adorable baby girl Misha Kapoor were seen smiling and talking to each other as paparazzi went gaga over their classy appearance. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla/Instagram )