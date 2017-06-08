Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha has begun stealing the limelight from her parents

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput joined Bollywood's parent club recently. The new parents were spotted at the airport with their little daughter Misha and they looked so adorable that even if you had the busiest schedule, you would stop to see this moment. Misha rested on daddy Shahid's arms, and she looked peaceful as ever. This is probably the first time we got to see a good glimpse of Misha this closely. Father Shahid Kapoor has always been very protective of Misha ever since she was born. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shahid Kapoor has always shielded his daughter from the glance of the media. For a long time, we have seen him hiding her face whenever they made public appearances as a family. While we appreciated Shahid's role as a parent, we also missed seeing little Misha's clear face. Mira Rajput too has been quite protective about her daughter. Although she happens to be the wife of one of the most popular stars of Bollywood, she is known for her simplicity. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Don't they make a happy and beautiful family? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Sidharth Malhotra was seen at the Mumbai airport too. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

It was good seeing Rani Mukherji after such a long time. The actor will soon be making her comeback with Hichki. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )