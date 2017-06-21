Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor dance at friend’s London wedding and photos can’t be missed

Bollywood's cutest couple Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were spotted yet again at a London wedding of a friend and they looked nothing less than royalty. But what really gave us a pause when we saw them dancing together at the sangeet ceremony. The two were completely in sync during the performance and were soon joined by other friends on stage. Shahid also took to Instagram to post some selfies with Mira and it is difficult to take our eyes off the cute duo. Shahid is seen donning a sherwani and Mira looks more than pretty in her ethnic ensembles. The pictures are a sweet reminder of their wedding photos that had gone viral when the couple got married two years back.

Mira is definitely spreading sunshine in this yellow number and looks fresh and rejuvenated as ever at what appears to be a day ceremony. The couple welcomed their first child, Misha on August 28, 2016.

Shahid looks dapper as ever in the black sherwani and his beard look is making us go wow.

Shahid and Mira are often spotted hanging out together in Mumbai. Mira was recently seen posing with daughter Misha wrapped in her arms.

Shahid Kapoor has been regularly posting updates with extremely cute pictures of daughter Misha on Instagram and recently he also opened up about his relationship with her. He said that it is important for parents to realise that they can't impose restrictions on their children after a certain age.