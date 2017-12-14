Shahid Kapoor beats Hrithik Roshan to become the Sexiest Asian Man
Best of Express
- ElectionsGujarat Assembly elections: In final round today, BJP defends narrower leads than in first
- ElectionsRahul Gandhi interview: EC orders FIRs against TV channels, Congress says attack on press
- ElectionsIn video message, Manmohan slams Modi, Amit Shah hits back: ‘malicious attack on PM’
- Devalued Degree: Least empty seats in Karnataka has lessons for other campuses
- Rajasthan hacking: 516 people from across India donate Rs 3 lakh to Shambhulal Regar’s wife
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: The outsider who became television's reigning queen
- EntertainmentShyam Benegal's Zubeidaa was the tale of an era where men ruled and women were merely consorts
- EntertainmentStar Wars universe: A brief primer before you watch The Last Jedi
- SportsIndia vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma, the one-day wonder
- Sports'Have to manipulate field as I don't have power'
- SportsBreak-up of Rohit Sharma’s three doubles
- TechnologyLG V30+ review: Buy this for a wider world view
- TechnologyGoogle in 2017: Indians searched how to link Aadhaar to PAN, book JioPhone
- TechnologyIdea Nirvana Postpaid Plans start at Rs 389: Up to 220GB data, unlimited calling, and more benefits
- LifestyleA dancer goes in search of a nautch girl and finds the legend of Nawab Jaan