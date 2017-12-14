1 / 7

The top names in the 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2017 list is out and we cannot keep calm. The long list compiled by UK based newspaper The Easter Eye features men from across Asia and interestingly, this year the top six spots are taken up by Indian stars. The full list will be revealed on December 15. However, while talking about the hottest Asian men, take a guess who has topped the charts. Well, to make it more difficult for you, let us tell you that Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is not on the numero uno spot. Here's the list.