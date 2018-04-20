1 / 12

A special screening of Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan's Beyond The Clouds was held in Mumbai. Many celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Neelima Azeem, Dimple Kapadia, Arjun Rampal and Nushrat Bharucha among others were spotted at the screening of the Majid Majidi film. Scroll to see photos. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)