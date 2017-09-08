Shahid Kapoor celebrated Mira Rajput’s birthday but guess who ‘finished the birthday cake’?

After ringing in wife Mira Rajput's birthday in the backyard of his house with daughter Misha, Shahid Kapoor took her for a lovely dinner outing. But this time sans his little princess. The actor and his beautiful wife were spotted in Mumbai having a gala time. Joining them was Shahid's younger brother Ishaan Khatter who soon will be making his big screen debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond the Cloud. Mira could not be happier as she posed with the love of her life on her big day.

Unlike Shahid's birthday, where the whole of the Bollywood was invited for celebrations, Mira's birthday was more about spending time with family. Shahid who often refers to Mira as his ‘baby wife’ looked head over heels in love with her as he looked straight into her eyes.

Shahid's brother Ishaan posed with his sister-in-law and going by the picture it seems this bhabhi-devar duo shares a great camaraderie.

Earlier in the day, Shahid took Misha and Mira for an ice cream treat. In the photo, the cuddle baby Misha looked a little perplexed with the presence of shutterbugs around her.

As they say, a father is his daughter's first love, the same can be said for Shahid and Misha. Just like the Padmavati actor cannot take his eyes off from his pretty wife, similarly, when Misha is around, she grabs all the attention of her daddy.

It seemed like an overdose of sweetness for this Kapoor family. Before heading to the ice cream parlour, the trio cut a cake overloaded with chocolate in the backyard of their house. Shahid shared the photo and captioned it, "Birthday party in the backyard. #justus happy birthday my love @mira.kapoor ❤️❤️❤️"