While Anushka Sharma has resumed work after her wedding, she is seen prepping up for two big projects which includes Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga. The actor also awaits the release of her next production Pari in March. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is currently riding high on the success and appreciation for Sanjay Leeela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat where he played Maharawal Ratan Singh. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)