Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan hit the gym, Jhanvi Kapoor spotted at airport

Bollywood industry seems to be obsessed with physical fitness recently. The need to work out, tone up and tone down depending on the characters they portray has become a common practice. Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently hitting the gym regularly to lose weight for her role in upcoming film Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor. This will be her first film after the birth of her son Taimur Ali Khan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's big budget project Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, was also seen at the gym. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu hit the gym together and Bipasha even took to her official Twitter account to tells her fans how much she loves body weight training. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Neil Nitin Mukesh, who was recently finalised as the antagonist of the much anticipated film Saaho starring Prabhas, was spotted at the airport with his wife. Is he off to shoot for the film? (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan seems to be travelling a lot these days as we have come to spot her in the airport quite a few times recently. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)