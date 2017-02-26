Shah Rukh Khan’s candid moments with Rekha at the Yash Chopra Memorial Award are adorable

Veteran actor Rekha presented Shah Rukh Khan the fourth Yash Chopra Memorial Award. Rekha along with Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao gave the honour, instituted in the memory of late Bollywood legend Yash Chopra, to the 'Fan' star on Saturday in Mumbai. Shah Rukh has featured in some of the biggest hits helmed by Chopra like Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The award commemorates the director-producer by honouring excellence in various spheres of cinema like acting, music etc. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Shah Rukh is the fourth recipient of the award. Previously the honour was given to Shahenshah actor Amitabh Bachchan, singer Lata Mangeshkar and Rekha who was also the presenter at the award this year. "This is one of the most important evening of my life. I am very emotional. Yash Chopra has single-handedly created my career. It is a strange circle that I am receiving an award, which honours him and is in his memory, and I am who I am because of what Yash Chopra made me do," said Shah Rukh Khan after receiving the award. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

Rekha felicitated SRK with a bracelet, which he later called a 'rakhi.' (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

That moment when Shah Rukh couldn't take his eyes off eternal diva Rekha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )

We really want to know what was the compliment SRK gave, that left Rekha blushing. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )