Photos: Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood stars host Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at a glittering bash
Best of Express
- Congress president election: Nomination deadline ends, Rahul Gandhi likely to be elected unopposed
- PM Modi 'congratulates' Congress on Aurangzeb raj, takes dig at Rahul Gandhi
- MP assembly passes bill awarding death for rape of girls aged 12 or less
- Extradition trial LIVE: Vijay Mallya arrives at Westminster Magistrates' court in London
- Cyclone Ockhi expected to make landfall in next 24 hours; Gujarat, Maharashtra on high alert
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Bandgi Kalra on Puneesh Sharma: I will continue my relationship with him after the show
- EntertainmentPhotos: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are twinning again, this time in dazzling red
- EntertainmentStar Screen Awards 2017: Rajkummar Rao, Irrfan Khan's win proves Bollywood is finally appreciating talent
- SportsSri Lanka 356/9, trail India by 180 runs
- SportsEngland turn 2nd Ashes Test around
- SportsChandimal slams 10th Test century vs India
- TechnologyOnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition announced: Here are all the details you need to know
- TechnologyAmazon Kindle Oasis (2017) review: Best Kindle ever, but do you need it?
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018) with thin bezels, dual selfie cameras leaked ahead of launch
- LifestyleAnother Kind of Comic: Delving into the visual stories brimming at the fringes