Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani hosted a party for Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan. The bash was attended by Bollywood A-listers, and it was nothing less than a star-studded event. Sadiq Khan took to his Facebook account and posted a couple of pictures from the gathering. Sadiq Khan wrote, "From Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachan to the Little Master himself Sachin Tendulkar - what a night! Thank you to the Ambani family, Karan Johar & Milind Deora for hosting an incredible evening with business and creative industry leaders to mark my trip to Mumbai and celebrate the links between our two cities."