Shah Rukh Khan takes time off from Raees, Kareena Kapoor Khan hangs out with friends, other celebs also spotted

No matter how busy they are, Bollywood stars have the knack to find out some time from their busy schedule. It's weekend and stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were spotted recently in Mumbai. Kareena who is visibly enjoying her motherhood hanged out with sister Karisma and dear friend Malaika Arora. Kareena Kapoor looked beautiful in a green dress. The actor recently appeared on Koffee With Karan along with good friend Sonam Kapoor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan attended an event where he danced with his fans. The actor's film Raees is currently attracting crowd to theatres. Shah Rukh recently spoke about son AbRam in an interview with indianexpress.com. "My son’s roar reflects my zone in life right now! I am very happy that my family loved the film, AbRam has responded to the movie just how every viewer has. He dances, he claps everytime I am seen doing an action sequence," said actor. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan who is basking in the success of Dangal was seen at airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor looked smart in a pair of jeans and T-shirt. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora smiled for the cameras. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt was also spotted with Varun Dhawan. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)