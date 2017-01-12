Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone pose with their pics at Dabboo Ratnani calendar launch. It is too much fun

Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch is January highlight in Bollywood and 2017 -- and our stars -- didn't disappoint. Posing next to their scorching pics, we had Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and many more on Wednesday evening. However, there were many who appear on the calendar but were missing from action. These include Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan not only posed, he made the ace photographer pose too. In fact, SRK taking pictures of Daboo Ratnani made for some great images. Apparently, Shah Rukh and Dabboo have a deal. As the Raees actor said, "Next year I’m going to expose this couple for what they actually are. They are really really, they are perverts. They have been exposing and exploiting our bodies beginning from 2016. My deal with Dabboo now is that whatever he makes me wear, whichever pose he makes me pose in, I’m gonna make him do the same.” We are not complaining! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

SRK also posed in his Raees jacket. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone is going places. Debuting on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar, she switched on the oomph quotient. This is how she turned up for the launch and this is how she looks on the calendar. Our verdict: We like, we like. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

AR Rahman also made it to the calendar launch. However, he has not been captured by Dabboo Ratnani's lens. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Rekha ditched her Kanjeevarams to make a stylish statement at Daboo Ratnani's calendar launch. It took us back to Rekha of the '80s and the thing is, the diva didn't look a day older! (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kriti Sanon was among the first few to arrive at Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch and she looked stylish in a white dress. Her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff was there too as was Varun Dhawan. Check out the trio of young Bollywood stars. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)