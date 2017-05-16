Why would Shah Rukh Khan pull AbRam’s ears? These adorable father-son images from IPL 2017 are giving us the feels

Shah Rukh Khan is the most charming, the most hands-on Bollywood daddy out there. From dropping Suhana Khan at the airport, sharing moments with elder son Aryan or travelling with his youngest AbRam, daddy SRK makes sure he spends enough time with his three kids. But it was AbRam who accompanied Shah Rukh as he went to attend one of the matches of his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, followed by 10th anniversary celebration of the team. But guess who managed to overshadow the cricketers and the superstar? The tiny tot Aryan.

Shah Rukh wrote after the IPL 2017 match, "Nostalgia heartbreaks & highs. Shared a full lifetime with my team over the last 10 yrs in Kolkata our city. Thx all. @kkriders." AbRam was seen happily sitting on Shah Rukh Khan's lap and the star for some reason was pulling his ears. Now, what would have AbRam done?

Whether it is film sets or cricket ground, we have often seen SRK with his lil munchkin. In another photo, AbRam is seen sitting on daddy's lap, lost in his own world.

Those who have seen Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam’s cute little moments can vouch for the fact that they make an adorable duo.

The little munchkin is certainly enjoying his time with daddy cool Shah Rukh Khan.