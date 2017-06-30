Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam goes for a spin in the car. His photos will give you that Friday feeling

The little prince of Bollywood, AbRam Khan was spotted in the city of Mumbai today. While his superstar daddy is busy greeting Sejals from all over India for the promotion of his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, little AbRam decided to go on a long windy ride. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Unlike many other actors who refrain from bringing their child into the limelight, Shah Rukh Khan has never shied away from making public appearances with AbRam. In fact he manages to steal the attention each time he stands beside his father. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

AbRam recently turned four and he is already a bigger superstar than his daddy SRK, with a strong fanbase. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Recently, AbRam stole the limelight when his father had arrived to greet his fans at Mannat during Eid. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan is known for being a dedicated father. Amid busy schedule and travelling over the world, he makes sure he gets enough time to spend with his kids. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)