While the paparazzi managed to click a few pictures of the celebrities, social media sites also threw some light on the kind of night it was. Talented actor Raveena Tandon was also seen at the bash, hanging out with the rich and famous of showbiz. In fact, the actress even uploaded pictures from the party on her official Instagram account. One picture saw the actor with Rahul Khanna and other celebs, while the second picture that Raveena had posted saw her posing with Ranveer Singh and her husband Anil Thadani. In another picture that Raveena Tandon had posted, the actor was seen posing with Ranveer Singh and her husband Anil Thadani. The actor had posted the photograph with the caption, "Of a mad crazy time #partyingitup ! #fullfun #withmyfavmen in the world!" (Photo credit: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)