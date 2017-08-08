Here’s how the last five films of Shah Rukh Khan fared at the box office

After an entire weekend at the theaters, we can now safely say that neither the audience nor the critics have taken to Shah Rukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal. SRK's films in the recent past have suffered the same fate, and maybe even worse. Even as Jab Harry Met Sejal has barely managed to cross the Rs 50 crores mark, let's take a look at the box office performance of five recent Shah Rukh Khan films. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

Raees: Shah Rukh Khan broke the romantic hero mold with his turn as a gangster in Raees. This bad boy was good at heart but the script failed to keep up with Shah Rukh's ability to pull off such a role. On top of it, the film's clash with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil affected its box office prospects too. Raees earned Rs 147 crores. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

Dear Zindagi: Shah Rukh Khan played a psychologist helping Alia Bhatt cope with depression caused by different episodes in her life. While the film revolved Alia's character, Shah Rukh's role was an extended cameo, which did not feel like a cameo at all. His character was met with mixed response from fans. At the box office, the mood of the audience became quite evident. The film could only manage a lifetime business of just Rs 68.16 crores. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

Fan: This Shah Rukh Khan film was a treat for the audience as he was trying something out of the box. SRK was stepping into the shoes of his fans, crazy fans to be precise. While the concept struck a chord with the audience, the VFXed 20 something version of Shah Rukh failed to impress fans. The film did a lifetime business of Rs 84.10 crores at the box office. (Source: Photo by Twitter)

Dilwale: While Dilwale was a sad comeback for one of Bollywood's favourite jodis - Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the film managed to mint Rs 148.72 crores. (Source: Photo by Twitter)