Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and other B-town celebs gear up for a busy weekend

It looks like Bollywood is having a busy weekend. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were both spotted at the airport. Shah Rukh Khan might be busy with Imtiaz Ali's project alongside Anushka Sharma, but he makes it a point to be present and cheer for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders whenever it plays at the ongoing IPL season. On the other hand, SRK's Happy New Year co-star Deepika will be making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. While Shah Rukh Khan is back to his favourite camouflage pants, Deepika looks like a darling in her blue outfit. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Looks like team Half Girlfriend is all set to promote its movie as actor Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the lead pair were spotted at the airport. This, after they shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote their movie. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sushant Singh Rajput and his rumoured girlfriend Kriti Sanon, who also happens to be his co-star in the upcoming film Raabta were also spotted at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kangana Ranaut, who was in the City of Light - Varanasi to unveil the poster of her next film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, returned to Mumbai. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sunny Leone was also spotted at the airport with her husband Daniel Weber. The actor is currently shooting for a Marathi film and has been sharing some interesting pictures on her official Instagram page. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)