Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are having fun on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are both gearing up for their big releases Jab Harry Met Sejal and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, respectively. Earlier, speculations were rife that the two films were going to clash at the box office but the final release date of the SRK film was preponed to August 4, while Akshay took over the Independence Day weekend. Well, with just a few days to the release, both the stars are extensively promoting their films and the two arrived on the sets of ZEE TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs to interact with the contestants.

Shah Rukh Khan and director Imtiaz Ali interacted with the contestants and even their families.

Shah Rukh Khan has a special moment with Miracle Boy Jayas Kumar, one of the contestants in the show. He looks absolutely stunned at the little one's joke.

Shah Rukh took to the stage with the mothers of the contestants who did a special recreation of all his famous songs in Bollywood. From Anjali to Paro, it would be intriguing to see them groove with SRK on screen.

Looks like SRK has turned into a Karan Johar heroine for this contestant. And he is definitely taking promotions too seriously with Harry (the name of his character in the film) written over his shoes as well.

Akshay Kumar was also seen in high spirits mingling with the contestants and mentors Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali.

Looks like Akshay had a fun time shaking a leg with host Neha Kakkad. He also performed a fun act on stage.