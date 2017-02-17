Shah Rukh Khan, Imtiaz Ali shoot for their film, Shruti Haasan spotted with her alleged boyfriend and more

Several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Shruti Haasan, Tamannaah, Sussanne Khan and others were spotted. We spotted Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali in Bandra busy shooting for their upcoming film. SRK and Imtiaz are working together for the first time and have already shot for the film in various foreign locations. The movie also stars Anushka Sharma. Shruti Haasan and her alleged boyfriend Michael Corsale were spotted at Mumbai airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shruti Haasan was earlier snapped in Mumbai with her new boyfriend, who she has been dating for about three months now. The mystery man has been identified as a London-based actor named Michael Corsale of Italian descent. The couple reportedly met each other in London through a common friend when Shruti was there to record a track with the British alternative rock band called Dinosaur Pile-Up. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh looked smart in a casual look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Imtiaz Ali is seen here on the set. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen at the airport. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan looked smart in her airport look. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela smiled for the shutterbugs. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)