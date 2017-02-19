Shah Rukh Khan’s look from his Fauji days is giving us a total throwback to his TV career

Before he became the King of Romance in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had his luck on television too, with shows like Fauji, Circus and a few others. SRK was one of the famous faces from TV who can be credited for blurring the lines between small screen and silver screen. And it is nothing less than a happy news for all the Shah Rukh's fan that the two hit series of the actor, Fauji and Circus, are airing yet again on Doordarshan channel. (Source: Photo by Twitter: @SRKCHENNAIFC)

Shah Rukh, who played Lieutenant Abhimanyu Rai in the show, incidentally was not the first choice for the lead role. It was instead to be played by producer-writer-director Colonel RK Kapoor's son. In a Deccan Chronicle report, Shah Rukh said, "A lot of what I am today is courtesy luck. The colonel's son, who was the cinematographer, was also to play the lead. But he realised he can't do both simultaneously and decided to stick to cinematography. The colonel couldn't find a replacement in time, so he said, 'Hey, you. You are the one. You are good, jolly good. Come on. Go there.'. And I became Abhimanyu Rai, overnight. And he was the nicest to me. All of them treated me like family."

SRK's fans have been flooding Twitter with throwback pictures of Shah Rukh from his Fauji days, giving a total nostalgia.

Shah Rukh has already completed 25 years of his journey in Bollywood. He has also tried his hands at hosting, which also includes TV shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati and Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain. However, his stint on television as a host wasn't as successful as his films.

Now, after a long time, the actor will make a comeback on television with TED Talks. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, SRK said, "TED's unequivocal drive to showcase simple but unique ideas in an effort to spark debate and conversation are a very powerful combination. I believe TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will inspire many minds across India. It is a concept I connected with instantly, as I believe that the media is perhaps the single most powerful vehicle to inspire change."

TED is a nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks. TED Talks India: Nayi Soch will be the Hindi version but with the same 18-minute format.